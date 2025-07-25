Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Shares of Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $13.00. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 246 shares trading hands.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts: Sign Up

Isuzu Motors Trading Down 3.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.17%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Isuzu Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Isuzu Motors wasn't on the list.

While Isuzu Motors currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here