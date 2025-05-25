Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.36.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Itron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $559,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 952 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,482.40. The trade was a 84.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $60,199.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,285.40. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,187 shares of company stock valued at $945,620. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 4,580.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Itron has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.86 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. Itron's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

