ITV (LON:ITV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ITV (LON:ITV - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The broadcaster reported GBX 1.80 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ITV had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%.

ITV Trading Down 2.4%

LON ITV opened at GBX 85.70 ($1.15) on Friday. ITV has a one year low of GBX 61.29 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 88.90 ($1.19). The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 110 ($1.48) to GBX 112 ($1.51) and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday.

About ITV

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment. ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

