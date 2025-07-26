Free Trial
→ Trump’s Exec Order #14154 could be a “Millionaire-Maker” (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)

ITV (LON:ITV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2025
ITV logo with Communication Services background

Key Points

  • ITV reported a quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) with a net margin of 12.11% and return on equity of 23.62%.
  • The company's shares are currently trading at GBX 85.70 ($1.15), with a one-year price range of GBX 61.29 to GBX 88.90.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ITV's price target from GBX 110 to GBX 112 and assigned it an "overweight" rating.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ITV.
  • Limited Time Offer: Unlock powerful research tools, advanced financial data, and expert insights to help you invest with confidence. Save 50% when you upgrade to MarketBeat All Access during the month of July. Claim your discount here.

ITV (LON:ITV - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The broadcaster reported GBX 1.80 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ITV had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%.

ITV Trading Down 2.4%

LON ITV opened at GBX 85.70 ($1.15) on Friday. ITV has a one year low of GBX 61.29 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 88.90 ($1.19). The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 110 ($1.48) to GBX 112 ($1.51) and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITV

About ITV

(Get Free Report)

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment. ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for ITV (LON:ITV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ITV Right Now?

Before you consider ITV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ITV wasn't on the list.

While ITV currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

3 “Boring” Mega Cap Stocks to Turn Into Pure Profit
Joby vs. Archer: The $10 Billion eVTOL Battle
3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks With Catalysts Too Big to Ignore

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines