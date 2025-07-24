ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Up 13.3% - Here's What Happened

ITV plc (LON:ITV - Get Free Report) shot up 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88.20 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.19). 26,037,814 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 21,910,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($1.05).

Get ITV alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, July 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITV

ITV Trading Up 13.3%

The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00.

ITV (LON:ITV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The broadcaster reported GBX 1.80 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITV had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 12.11%. Equities analysts forecast that ITV plc will post 1120 earnings per share for the current year.

About ITV

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment. ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ITV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ITV wasn't on the list.

While ITV currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here