ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Up 13.3% - Still a Buy?

ITV plc (LON:ITV - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88.20 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.19). Approximately 26,037,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 21,910,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($1.05).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.63. The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

ITV (LON:ITV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The broadcaster reported GBX 1.80 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ITV had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 12.11%. Equities analysts expect that ITV plc will post 1120 EPS for the current year.

ITV Company Profile

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment. ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

