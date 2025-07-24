ITV (LON:ITV) Trading 13.3% Higher - Here's Why

ITV plc (LON:ITV - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88.20 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.19). 26,037,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 21,910,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($1.05).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, July 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00.

ITV (LON:ITV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The broadcaster reported GBX 1.80 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ITV had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITV plc will post 1120 EPS for the current year.

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment. ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

