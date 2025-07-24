Free Trial
ITV (LON:ITV) Trading 13.3% Higher - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2025
ITV logo with Communication Services background

ITV plc (LON:ITV - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 13.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 88.20 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.19). Approximately 26,037,814 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 21,910,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($1.05).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

ITV Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.74. The company has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

ITV (LON:ITV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The broadcaster reported GBX 1.80 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ITV had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Research analysts predict that ITV plc will post 1120 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ITV

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment. ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

