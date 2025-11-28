Free Trial
Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Up 8.6% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares rose 8.6% intraday to about $14.07, with 243,306 shares traded — an 81% decline from average session volume, indicating the move occurred on substantially lighter-than-normal volume.
  • Research firms have largely issued positive ratings (outperform/overweight/strong-buy), leaving the stock with a consensus "Buy" rating and a consensus target price of $15.70.
  • Institutional investors now own roughly 79.05% of the company after notable stake increases by firms such as Price T. Rowe and Primecap, while the company carries a market cap of $2.05 billion and a negative PE of -34.81.
Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE - Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $14.07. 243,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,281,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IE. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ivanhoe Electric to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,831,620 shares of the company's stock worth $39,692,000 after buying an additional 1,988,562 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $17,381,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,828,284 shares of the company's stock worth $35,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,274,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

