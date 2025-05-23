Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Up 3.9% - Should You Buy?

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.98. 68,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 761,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

IE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Ivanhoe Electric and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IE

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 3.8%

The stock has a market cap of $841.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,137.28. The trade was a 7.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,103.30. This trade represents a 76.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $434,350 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 9.5% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 845,978 shares of the company's stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 73,088 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 57.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 117,344 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 42,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,831,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ivanhoe Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ivanhoe Electric wasn't on the list.

While Ivanhoe Electric currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here