J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Buys £151 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW - Get Free Report) insider Ben Whitley bought 25 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £151 ($190.10).

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Ben Whitley purchased 21 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £150.78 ($189.83).

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 616 ($7.76). 169,330 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,736. J D Wetherspoon plc has a twelve month low of GBX 590 ($7.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 862.50 ($10.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.38, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of £761.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,588.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 681.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 727.72.

J D Wetherspoon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from J D Wetherspoon's previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. J D Wetherspoon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,076.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

