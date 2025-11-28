J. Davis Sells 55,093 Shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) CEO J. Davis sold 55,093 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $10,589,976.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,480 shares in the company, valued at $23,158,665.60. The trade was a 31.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DGX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.18. The stock had a trading volume of 379,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.96. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.70 and a twelve month high of $197.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $196.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $388,724,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $238,122,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 66,757.0% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 849,752 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $161,946,000 after purchasing an additional 848,481 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,072,721 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $193,090,000 after acquiring an additional 771,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,012,534,000 after purchasing an additional 493,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

