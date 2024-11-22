J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC - Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,173,094.92. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $35,740.00.

On Monday, November 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $35,540.00.

On Friday, November 15th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $35,610.00.

Summit Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE SMC traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. 86,883 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $35.49. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $40.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $1,576,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

