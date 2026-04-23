J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The grocer reported GBX 22.30 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. J Sainsbury had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of GBX 3,364.70 billion for the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from J Sainsbury's conference call:

We delivered sustained grocery momentum with highest volume share in 10 years , food volume growth ahead of the market for the sixth consecutive year and +1.2m more primary customers since 2020, driven by strong fresh-food performance (+8% sales).

We delivered sustained grocery momentum with , food volume growth ahead of the market for the sixth consecutive year and +1.2m more primary customers since 2020, driven by strong fresh-food performance (+8% sales). Management is investing heavily in digital and AI (200+ live use cases, an AI Centre of Excellence ), scaling personalization (Your Nectar Prices targeting ~500m personalized offers/week) to boost loyalty and commercial productivity.

Management is investing heavily in digital and AI (200+ live use cases, an ), scaling personalization (Your Nectar Prices targeting ~500m personalized offers/week) to boost loyalty and commercial productivity. Cash generation and shareholder returns were robust: retail free cash flow of £574m , commitment to at least £500m FCF next year, and £816m returned to shareholders this year (dividend + buybacks) with a proposed DPS of £13.7.

Cash generation and shareholder returns were robust: retail free cash flow of , commitment to at least £500m FCF next year, and £816m returned to shareholders this year (dividend + buybacks) with a proposed DPS of £13.7. Profitability was pressured by external cost inflation (notably National Insurance and EPR) and wage inflation — retail underlying operating profit fell to £1.025bn and management says profit leverage stepped back this year.

Profitability was pressured by external cost inflation (notably National Insurance and EPR) and wage inflation — retail underlying operating profit fell to and management says profit leverage stepped back this year. Argos and general merchandise remain subdued: Argos profit was broadly flat and management plans a focused Argos turnaround (marketplace launch, Daventry automated warehouse) but expects Argos to be broadly flat in the near term.

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J Sainsbury Stock Down 4.4%

SBRY stock traded down GBX 15.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 337.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 76,170,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,844,688. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 345.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 333.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.27. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 258.29 and a 52-week high of GBX 361.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SBRY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 366 to GBX 360 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 350 to GBX 345 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 310 target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 330.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK's leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers. Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority. Our purpose is that driven by our passion for food, together we serve and help every customer. Our focus on great value food and convenient shopping, whether in-store or online is supported by our brands – Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury's Bank.

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