JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CFO John Louis Kimble Sells 48,253 Shares

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK - Get Free Report) CFO John Louis Kimble sold 48,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,332,747.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,925.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts: Sign Up

JAKKS Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 64,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,918. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company's 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $305.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.31.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $321.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.44 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. Research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 1,617.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 13.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 15.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $230,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JAKKS Pacific has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JAKK

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JAKKS Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JAKKS Pacific wasn't on the list.

While JAKKS Pacific currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here