JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

JAKKS Pacific has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 252,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,469. The business's 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $211.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.06. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.26). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 35,000 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 190,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,965.80. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK - Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,666 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 56,873 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of JAKKS Pacific worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

