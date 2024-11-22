James Blackie Sells 4,649 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF - Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 4,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,242.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 421,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,649,266.23. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, James Blackie sold 2,291 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $14,914.41.

On Tuesday, October 29th, James Blackie sold 587 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $3,815.50.

On Monday, September 9th, James Blackie sold 1,901 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $11,234.91.

On Thursday, September 5th, James Blackie sold 2,238 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $13,786.08.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Blackie sold 4,376 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $27,787.60.

ON24 Stock Performance

ONTF remained flat at $6.43 on Friday. 121,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.46. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ON24 during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ON24 by 19.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in ON24 by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,854 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 45.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

