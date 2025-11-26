James Edgemond Sells 21,000 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.64, for a total value of $9,946,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,376.88. The trade was a 72.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.36, for a total transaction of $9,877,560.00.

On Monday, November 10th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.07, for a total value of $9,493,470.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.09, for a total transaction of $9,157,890.00.

Get United Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of UTHR traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $488.43. 329,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,336. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's fifty day moving average is $443.02 and its 200 day moving average is $358.73. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $492.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.39 earnings per share. United Therapeutics's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,135 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,374,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,161 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $362,876,000 after purchasing an additional 364,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $254,219,000 after buying an additional 419,588 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $317,617,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 715,834 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $205,695,000 after purchasing an additional 197,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While United Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here