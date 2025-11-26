Free Trial
James Eric Bjornholt Sells 4,292 Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Microchip Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares on November 25 at an average price of $50.39 for $216,273.88, cutting his stake by 12.48% to 30,089 shares valued at about $1.52 million.
  • Microchip declared a quarterly dividend of $0.455 per share (ex-dividend November 24, payable December 9), equal to an annualized $1.82 and a ~3.5% yield despite a reported negative dividend payout ratio.
  • The company reported Q results of $0.35 EPS (vs. $0.33 est.) and $1.14B revenue (down 2% YoY) with a -3.5% net margin, and issued Q3 2026 EPS guidance of $0.340–$0.400 while analysts forecast ~1.03 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,516,184.71. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,266,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,679,809. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company's 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,612,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $473,320,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $808,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,123 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 958.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,339,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $446,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,834,550 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $427,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

View The Five Stocks Here

