James N. Topper Buys 3,780 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT - Get Free Report) Director James N. Topper purchased 3,780 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $14,590.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,295.58. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PHAT traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $4.03. 676,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,055. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $281.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.15. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 797.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20,997.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHAT shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.60.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

