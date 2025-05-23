James Offerdahl Sells 1,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $87,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,472.57. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Offerdahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $87,960.00.

Q2 Stock Down 0.7%

Q2 stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.66. The company had a trading volume of 177,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,758. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.32 and a beta of 1.47. The firm's fifty day moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average is $90.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Institutional Trading of Q2

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,675,224 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $214,045,000 after purchasing an additional 60,958 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $202,645,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,893 shares of the technology company's stock worth $156,651,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,724,135 shares of the technology company's stock worth $137,948,000 after buying an additional 378,394 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Q2 by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,518,376 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $152,825,000 after buying an additional 152,872 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

