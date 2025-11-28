Free Trial
Ends Tomorrow: 5 Weeks of MarketBeat All Access for $5
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Claim the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Stock Price Up 0.8% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Jamieson Wellness logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) rose 0.8% to C$34.75 on Friday, with 57,463 shares traded—about 16% below its average session volume.
  • Several analysts raised price targets (BMO to C$42, TD to C$45, National Bankshares to C$40.60); the consensus rating is Buy with an average target of C$42.40.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap C$1.46B, PE 24.3, last quarter EPS C$0.35 on C$199.33M revenue, and a declared quarterly dividend of C$0.23 (annualized yield 2.6%) with a ~60% payout ratio.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL - Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$34.75 and last traded at C$34.75. 57,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 68,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$40.60 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$42.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Jamieson Wellness had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of C$199.33 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Jamieson Wellness Inc. will post 2.1438892 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Jamieson Wellness's payout ratio is currently 60.14%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of branded natural health products, including vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The company operates in two segments: The Jamieson brands and The Strategic Partners. The majority of its revenue comes from the Jamieson brand segment.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Jamieson Wellness Right Now?

Before you consider Jamieson Wellness, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jamieson Wellness wasn't on the list.

While Jamieson Wellness currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Trump’s nightmare alliance
Trump’s nightmare alliance
From Porter & Company (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines