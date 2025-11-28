Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Stock Price Up 0.8% - Should You Buy?

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL - Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$34.75 and last traded at C$34.75. 57,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 68,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$40.60 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$42.40.

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Jamieson Wellness had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of C$199.33 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Jamieson Wellness Inc. will post 2.1438892 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Jamieson Wellness's payout ratio is currently 60.14%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of branded natural health products, including vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The company operates in two segments: The Jamieson brands and The Strategic Partners. The majority of its revenue comes from the Jamieson brand segment.

