JAN (NYSE:JAN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.5385.

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JAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JAN from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JAN from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on JAN from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on JAN in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on JAN in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JAN

Key JAN News

Here are the key news stories impacting JAN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Janus International delivered revenue well above analyst expectations in its most recent quarter, offsetting a lack of EPS beat and supporting the stock’s move higher. JAN performance and earnings context

Janus International delivered revenue well above analyst expectations in its most recent quarter, offsetting a lack of EPS beat and supporting the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: The company guided FY2026 EPS to 0.93-0.97 , giving investors a framework for near-term earnings expectations, but not a dramatic surprise. JAN guidance context

The company guided FY2026 EPS to , giving investors a framework for near-term earnings expectations, but not a dramatic surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning looks mixed, with more funds adding than trimming shares overall, but recent moves were split and not clearly decisive for the stock. Comparable market data source

JAN Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JAN opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.48 and a beta of 2.16. JAN has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45.

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.96 million. JAN has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS.

JAN Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. JAN's dividend payout ratio is -1,140.00%.

JAN Company Profile

Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

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