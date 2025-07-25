Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $9.60. Japan Airlines shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 366 shares traded.

Japan Airlines Stock Down 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.04%. Research analysts forecast that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

