Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,768% from the previous session's volume of 225 shares.The stock last traded at $31.08 and had previously closed at $30.72.

Japan Steel Works Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $497.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

