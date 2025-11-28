Free Trial
Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Price Down 4.4% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Japan Steel Works logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 4.4% to $27.75 on Friday, trading on extremely light volume (15 shares, about 95% below the average session volume).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a "buy" while Zacks cut the stock to "hold," leaving a MarketBeat average rating of "Moderate Buy."
  • Recent quarter beat expectations — EPS $0.20 vs. $0.19 expected and revenue $444.8M vs. $428.3M, with a market cap around $4.13 billion and a P/E near 32.7.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Japan Steel Works.

Shares of The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY - Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPSWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Japan Steel Works from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Japan Steel Works in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on Japan Steel Works

Japan Steel Works Stock Down 1.9%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $444.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $428.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

Featured Stories

