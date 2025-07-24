Jason E. Estes Sells 634 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) VP Jason E. Estes sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $30,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 77,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,240. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bank7 Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:BSVN traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $47.14. 24,185 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $445.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08. Bank7 Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.70 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 31.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank7 from $50.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank7 from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,864,000. Twin Lions Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $13,962,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank7 by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $4,291,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank7 by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

