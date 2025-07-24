JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -36.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 0.6%

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.24. 793,089 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,330. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $120.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $124.35 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 30.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%.

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 554.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 673,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 570,428 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 32.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

