JD Sports Fashion's (JD) "Sell" Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.38) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 446 ($5.62).

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JD Sports Fashion stock traded down GBX 17.51 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 95.44 ($1.20). 60,617,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a market cap of £4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 954.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

