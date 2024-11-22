Jean Robitaille Sells 5,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM - Get Free Report) NYSE: AEM Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.25, for a total transaction of C$591,250.00.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total transaction of C$1,701,300.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE:AEM traded up C$0.89 on Friday, hitting C$117.65. 245,125 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$60.17 and a 1 year high of C$123.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$102.75. The company has a market cap of C$58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM - Get Free Report) NYSE: AEM last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$2.50 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines's payout ratio is 135.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$116.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

