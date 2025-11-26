Jeff Castelli Sells 76,158 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD - Get Free Report) insider Jeff Castelli sold 76,158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $773,765.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 439,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,470.88. This trade represents a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,660. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company's fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $165.24 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,533,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,661,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $21,717,000 after buying an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 47.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 82,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 408.8% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 312,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 251,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 101.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 406,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 204,941 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.57.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

