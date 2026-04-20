Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $340.00 to $373.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UNH. Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore raised UnitedHealth Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $364.79.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3%

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,024,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,428,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $286.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.15. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $453.50. The company has a market capitalization of $293.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,376,167,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,503,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,182 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,109,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,356,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 864.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,523,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $833,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,006 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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