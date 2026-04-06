Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $118.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $122.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.95.

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Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,468,092. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $16,879,801.80. Following the sale, the chairman owned 529,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,999,049.40. The trade was a 23.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $1,510,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,423,559.04. The trade was a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 413,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,435,038. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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