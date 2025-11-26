Jeffery Jon Hayward Sells 1,437 Shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $82,641.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 27,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,794.22. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffery Jon Hayward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 127 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $6,985.00.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of TNET traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.49. 247,866 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business's 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.82. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $97.02.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. TriNet Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 232.60%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $261.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. TriNet Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on TriNet Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 106.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 524.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company's stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

