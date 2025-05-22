Jeffrey Buckley Sells 1,708 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,708 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $215,874.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,410.52. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Jeffrey Buckley sold 189 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $23,808.33.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

PLTR stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $122.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 75,223,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,532,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $133.49. The stock has a market cap of $286.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

