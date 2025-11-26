Jeffrey Yu Acquires 17,200 Shares of OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Stock

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Yu purchased 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $17,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 7,079,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,221,572.46. The trade was a 0.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $1,287.50.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 5,700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $5,301.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Yu bought 400 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $380.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Jeffrey Yu bought 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $637.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 2,100 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $1,806.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 11,810 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,274.70.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 11,670 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $9,452.70.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jeffrey Yu bought 24,319 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $20,671.15.

On Friday, August 29th, Jeffrey Yu bought 10,890 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $8,929.80.

Get OneMedNet alerts: Sign Up

OneMedNet Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONMD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 298,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,577. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business's 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. OneMedNet Corporation has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.22.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONMD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneMedNet to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONMD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMedNet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONMD. Correct Capital Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OneMedNet in the third quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneMedNet by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OneMedNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company's stock.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OneMedNet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OneMedNet wasn't on the list.

While OneMedNet currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here