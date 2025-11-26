Jeffrey Yu Purchases 21,374 Shares of OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Stock

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Yu acquired 21,374 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $14,748.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,976,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,814,084.46. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, Jeffrey Yu bought 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,287.50.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 17,200 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $17,544.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Yu purchased 5,700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $5,301.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 400 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $380.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Jeffrey Yu bought 700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $637.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 2,100 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 11,810 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $10,274.70.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 11,670 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $9,452.70.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jeffrey Yu bought 24,319 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,671.15.

OneMedNet Price Performance

Shares of OneMedNet stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 298,140 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,577. The company has a market cap of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. OneMedNet Corporation has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.22.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Correct Capital Wealth Management acquired a new position in OneMedNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,910,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMedNet by 141.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599,460 shares of the company's stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMedNet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneMedNet to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, OneMedNet presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONMD

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

Further Reading

