JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Reduce" by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.34.

Get JELD-WEN alerts: Sign Up

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE JELD opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.86. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.25 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. JELD-WEN's revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Steven E. Wynne purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,280. This trade represents a 55.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 72,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 701,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,267,758.72. This trade represents a 11.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 864,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,662,392. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2,140.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 294.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JELD-WEN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JELD-WEN wasn't on the list.

While JELD-WEN currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here