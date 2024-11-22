Jennifer Wong Sells 20,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00.

Get Aritzia alerts: Sign Up

Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.50, for a total value of C$930,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Jennifer Wong sold 2,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$92,000.00.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ATZ traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 533,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia Inc. has a twelve month low of C$22.88 and a twelve month high of C$51.80.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$615.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$581.10 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. Research analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATZ shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$55.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATZ

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aritzia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aritzia wasn't on the list.

While Aritzia currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here