Jennifer Wong Sells 20,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.50, for a total value of C$1,510,000.00.

Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Jennifer Wong sold 30,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total value of C$2,250,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Jennifer Wong sold 18,594 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.18, for a total value of C$1,342,114.92.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Jennifer Wong sold 15,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.25, for a total transaction of C$1,023,750.00.

Get Aritzia alerts: Sign Up

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ATZ traded up C$0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching C$74.75. 190,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,702. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$69.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aritzia Inc. has a 52-week low of C$36.51 and a 52-week high of C$78.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$67.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$84.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$82.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATZ

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aritzia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aritzia wasn't on the list.

While Aritzia currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here