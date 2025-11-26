Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Stock Price Up 1.9% - Time to Buy?

Get Jenoptik alerts: Sign Up

Jenoptik Stock Up 1.9%

Jenoptik AG ( ETR:JEN Get Free Report )'s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €19.57 and last traded at €19.57. 215,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 191,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.21.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.78.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

