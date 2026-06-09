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Jeremy Fox-Geen Sells 8,120 Shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 9, 2026
Circle Internet Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Circle Internet Group CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 8,120 shares on June 5 at an average price of $88, totaling $714,560. After the sale, he still held 340,066 shares worth about $29.9 million, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.
  • The stock has been under pressure, with CRCL trading at $81.02 in recent action, below its 50-day moving average of $102.88 but above its 200-day average of $89.68. The company’s market cap is about $20.14 billion, and the stock has ranged from $49.90 to $298.99 over the past year.
  • Analysts remain mixed on Circle after its latest earnings report missed estimates, with revenue of $694.13 million up 20% year over year but EPS of $0.21 versus expectations of $0.27. The consensus rating is Hold, with an average price target of $134.18, while recent insider selling and new business adoption of Circle’s payments network are also influencing sentiment.
  • Five stocks we like better than Circle Internet Group.

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 8,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $714,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 340,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,925,808. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jeremy Fox-Geen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 4th, Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 4,238 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $453,889.80.
  • On Friday, May 1st, Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 7,200 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $667,008.00.
  • On Thursday, April 2nd, Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 4,238 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $381,420.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 1st, Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 7,200 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $705,888.00.

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

NYSE CRCL traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.02. 13,406,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,481,539. The business's 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average is $89.68. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $298.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRCL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. HC Wainwright raised Circle Internet Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Circle Internet Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $134.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Circle announced that CEO Jeremy Allaire will speak at VivaTech 2026 on June 17 about the future of digital money and finance, giving the company another high-profile platform to highlight its story and strategy. Circle to Speak at VivaTech 2026
  • Positive Sentiment: MassPay expanded its stablecoin payout capabilities through Circle Payments Network, a sign that Circle’s payments infrastructure is gaining additional commercial adoption. MassPay Expands Stablecoin Payout Capabilities
  • Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around Circle’s cirBTC launch and progress on the CLARITY Act kept attention on the company’s long-term valuation, but also underscored that investors are still debating whether the stock’s rich multiple is justified. Circle’s cirBTC Launch And CLARITY Act Progress Test Rich Valuation
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces focused on Circle’s valuation and its resilience versus crypto market turbulence, which may be influencing sentiment but do not change the near-term fundamentals directly. Circle Internet Group Valuation After Rival Stablecoin Plans Spark Volatility
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares, including CEO Jeremy Allaire, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen, director Patrick Sean Neville, and insider Nikhil Chandhok. While some sales were under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans and one was tied to tax withholding, the size of the selling may still pressure sentiment. Insider sales filings

Institutional Trading of Circle Internet Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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