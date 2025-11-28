Free Trial
Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares gapped down 4.2% on Friday, opening at $47.3090 and last trading at $47.29 versus a prior close of $49.56, on light volume (~1,070 shares).
  • Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Jeronimo Martins from "strong sell" to "hold," and the analyst consensus is a "Moderate Buy" (one Strong Buy, two Holds).
  • The company beat Q3 estimates with $0.79 EPS (vs. $0.77 expected) and $10.66B revenue, and shows solid metrics including ROE 21.7%, P/E 20.87 and a market cap of about $14.8B.
Shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.56, but opened at $47.3090. Jeronimo Martins SGPS shares last traded at $47.29, with a volume of 1,070 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Stock Down 4.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 1.83%.The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jeronimo Martins SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

