JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 41,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $1,528,849.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,982,254 shares in the company, valued at $182,101,383.70. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,171,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,374,432 shares in the company, valued at $146,455,983.36. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,548 shares of company stock worth $7,167,041 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,262 shares of the company's stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in JFrog by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company's stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. JFrog has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 0.97.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

