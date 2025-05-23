Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Down 5.2% - What's Next?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $12.80. 40,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 113,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Jiayin Group Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $683.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.42 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 19.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiayin Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jiayin Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Jiayin Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

