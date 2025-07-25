Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading Down 7.2% - Here's Why

Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN - Get Free Report) shares fell 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $14.69. 25,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 153,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jiayin Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Jiayin Group Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a market cap of $780.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $244.68 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 42.68%.

Jiayin Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a -- dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Jiayin Group's previous -- dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. Jiayin Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the second quarter worth about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the first quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company's stock.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

Recommended Stories

