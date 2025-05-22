JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIGL

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL traded up $5.60 on Thursday, hitting $7.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 29,912,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,952. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $368.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.90.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,049 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,737 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,100 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vigil Neuroscience, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vigil Neuroscience wasn't on the list.

While Vigil Neuroscience currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here