Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 1.4% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.9170. Approximately 51,797,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 26,680,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Get Joby Aviation alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Joby Aviation

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Successful NYC demo flights — Demonstration flights between Manhattan and JFK provide tangible proof of operational readiness and accelerate the narrative that Joby is moving from development toward commercial service; media coverage pushed investor interest and earlier rallies. Joby’s Stock Just Got Its Wings Over New York City

Successful NYC demo flights — Demonstration flights between Manhattan and JFK provide tangible proof of operational readiness and accelerate the narrative that Joby is moving from development toward commercial service; media coverage pushed investor interest and earlier rallies. Positive Sentiment: NYSE visibility and PR push — Joby rang the opening bell and NYSE/PR coverage around the NYC test flights amplifies visibility to institutional and retail investors, which can sustain demand. NYSE Content Update: Joby Aviation Rings Opening Bell Following NYC Test Flight

NYSE visibility and PR push — Joby rang the opening bell and NYSE/PR coverage around the NYC test flights amplifies visibility to institutional and retail investors, which can sustain demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Needham reaffirmed a "buy" and $18 price target, signaling some broker optimism about upside if certification and commercialization proceed as planned. Benzinga coverage of Needham rating

Analyst support — Needham reaffirmed a "buy" and $18 price target, signaling some broker optimism about upside if certification and commercialization proceed as planned. Neutral Sentiment: Options and trading flow — Unusually large call buying and surge in options activity suggest traders are positioning for continued upside, but this is speculative and can amplify volatility both up and down.

Options and trading flow — Unusually large call buying and surge in options activity suggest traders are positioning for continued upside, but this is speculative and can amplify volatility both up and down. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic runway & partnerships — Coverage notes Blade acquisition, vertiport partnerships and international deals (e.g., Dubai) that de‑risk go‑to‑market strategy; these are longer‑term positives but don’t eliminate near‑term execution and certification risk. MarketBeat strategy summary

Strategic runway & partnerships — Coverage notes Blade acquisition, vertiport partnerships and international deals (e.g., Dubai) that de‑risk go‑to‑market strategy; these are longer‑term positives but don’t eliminate near‑term execution and certification risk. Negative Sentiment: Upcoming earnings and cash burn risk — Q1 results are due May 5; analyst previews point to wider losses and high costs. Disappointing guidance or a weak cash‑runway update could pressure the stock. JOBY's Q1 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store for the Stock?

Upcoming earnings and cash burn risk — Q1 results are due May 5; analyst previews point to wider losses and high costs. Disappointing guidance or a weak cash‑runway update could pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Continued certification and execution risk — FAA Type Certification remains the single largest binary risk; any delays or negative updates will undercut the demo‑driven optimism.

Continued certification and execution risk — FAA Type Certification remains the single largest binary risk; any delays or negative updates will undercut the demo‑driven optimism. Negative Sentiment: High‑profile skepticism — Public comments like Jim Cramer calling the name "too risky" can sap short‑term retail enthusiasm and add selling pressure if broader market sentiment weakens. Jim Cramer on Joby

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on JOBY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Joby Aviation from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.68.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 16,235 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $160,888.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 149,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,480,246.79. The trade was a 9.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 27,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $227,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 750,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,986.40. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,774,220 shares of company stock worth $17,386,938 in the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Asset Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company's stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company's core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby's eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company's flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Joby Aviation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Joby Aviation wasn't on the list.

While Joby Aviation currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here