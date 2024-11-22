Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $6.98. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 6,584,013 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.35.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,817 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $154,662.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,575,119.56. This trade represents a 5.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,036.42. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,778 shares of company stock worth $2,683,104 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 218.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 3,311.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth $54,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

