Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Up 2.3% - Still a Buy?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.4450. Approximately 6,079,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 26,871,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on JOBY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Joby Aviation from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.00.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.52.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.02 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 32,284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $541,725.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,069.86. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $92,244.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 98,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,720.32. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,154,802 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toyota Motor Corp lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,948,325 shares of the company's stock worth $806,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,109,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,230,000 after purchasing an additional 573,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,392,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 305,109 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 58.2% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 7,205,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,000 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

