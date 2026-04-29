Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 2.5% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.7060. Approximately 35,754,282 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 26,795,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

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Key Stories Impacting Joby Aviation

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on JOBY shares. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Joby Aviation from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $13.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 14,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $124,795.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 163,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,939.91. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 39,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $360,865.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 224,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,030,151.69. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,774,220 shares of company stock worth $17,386,938 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company's core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby's eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company's flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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